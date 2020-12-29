Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite: New Affordable 4G-Only Foldable Phone Reportedly In Works News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung foldable phones are among the top few that match the exquisite design with a power-packed performance. From the looks of it, foldable phones might be the next big thing in the smartphone market. We've already seen several foldable designs from Samsung. It looks like the company could launch a new affordable foldable smartphone series.

Samsung Foldable Smartphones

Reports suggest Samsung is working on three foldable smartphones that would come with an affordable price tag. Presently, the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Additionally, a new foldable smartphone with a less-expensive price tag is also expected.

For all we know, this affordable foldable phone could be named Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite. Presently, most of Samsung's foldable phones ship with 5G support. However, a Dutch publication Galaxy Club notes the upcoming affordable foldable phone could be 4G only. This makes sense as making the phone LTE-only would drop the price of the phone instantly.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite: What To Expect

The publication reports it spotted the new Samsung foldable smartphone with the model number SM-F720F and is expected to draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is the currently available 4G chipset. Apart from this, there's not much information about the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite.

Making a Lite version of the foldable phone makes sense as more people would be interested in it. Moreover, in countries like India, where 5G would still more time to be accessible, having a foldable phone with LTE-only would work out better.

That said, several other reports note Samsung is likely to make all upcoming foldable flagships 5G devices only. It was also reported that Samsung is skipping the Galaxy Note series to emphasize the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Z (foldable) series only, hence these would come with 5G support. Since nothing has been confirmed yet, we advise readers to take the update with a grain of salt, at least till Samsung confirms or denies the matter.

Best Mobiles in India