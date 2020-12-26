Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Display Specs Emerge Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung's foldable smartphone series has been successful, thanks to the revamped design and impressive features. From the existing reports, it looks like the company will focus more on the Galaxy Z Fold series instead of the Galaxy Note series. Recently, we have been coming across numerous reports regarding the next-generation foldable smartphone - Galaxy Z Fold 3 and now its display specs have been leaked.

While the whole world has been celebrating Christmas, the tipster Ross Young of DSCC has revealed the leaks regarding the foldable devices from Samsung slated for 2021. As per the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will flaunt a smaller display than that of its predecessor but the device will be relatively bigger.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Display Specs Leak

A GSMArena report citing the tipster suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's main aka inner display will be smaller than that of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 measuring around 7.59-inch. It was stated that the inner display could be 7.55-inch while the cover display might shrink to 6.21-inch. Furthermore, he adds that the resolution of the main display could be 2208 x 1768 pixels and its aspect ratio could be 5:4.

Given that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was unveiled with a 6.23-inch main display, it is believed that its successor could flaunt a relatively smaller display to accommodate the S-Pen in its chassis. One of the previous patents filed by the company also hinted at the support for a stylus on foldable devices.

What We Think

If this turns out to be true, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will likely be the first foldable smartphone featuring a UTG display to support a stylus. To recall, Lenovo has a similar device - ThinkPad X1 Fold using a CPI screen. For the uninitiated, CPI (Colorless Polymide) is a Plastic film while UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) is stronger. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is believed to sport an improved UTG with an under-display camera and AES digitizer support.

From the existing reports, it is speculated that the company could be working on new clamshell devices - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip Lite. These are likely to get a bigger 6.7-inch LTPO display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. We can expect to see further reports in the near future.

