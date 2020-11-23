Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Launching In June 2021; Galaxy Note Series To Be Discontinued

ENGLISH

    Samsung foldable smartphone series has been well-received for its revamped design and power-packed features. It looks like Samsung will emphasize more the Galaxy Note Z Fold series rather than its other flagships like the Galaxy Note series. A report notes that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will launch in June 2021, while the company will discontinue the Galaxy Note series.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Launch
     

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Launch

    A report from South Korean publication Aju News notes that Samsung is already working on the next-gen foldable phone - the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Also, the report notes the phone will debut in the last week of June 2021. Samsung has reportedly begun developing and testing the final samples of the foldable phone ahead of mass production.

    Speculations suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could feature an under-display camera and ship with an S Pen. The upcoming phone is expected to flaunt a full-screen, notch-less display as it'll include an under-display camera. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet as it could lead to low-quality photos.

    Apparently, the next-gen foldable phone will sport a dedicated S Pen compartment. The display on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 reportedly includes the second-generation Ultra-Thin Glass display, which makes it possible to support the S Pen stylus.

    Samsung Discontinues Galaxy Note Series: Will It Matter?
     

    Samsung Discontinues Galaxy Note Series: Will It Matter?

    Much before the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the company will kickstart the year with the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in Q1 2021. The report further states that Samsung Electronics has confirmed the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note series. This corroborates with the reports that claim the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could ship with the S Pen stylus.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

    A couple of previous reports noted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might not have a dedicated compartment for the S Pen stylus. However, the phone will support it. And since the S Pen will be supported on both the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung has decided to cut off the Galaxy Note series.

    It makes sense for Samsung to discontinue the Note series as the stylus will be supported in two other flagship series. Since foldable smartphones are going to be in vogue, Samsung will channel all its resources into the Galaxy Z Fold and the Z Flip series.

