Just In
- 1 min ago How To Mute Audio In Zoom On Desktop And Mobile
-
- 7 min ago Sony Xperia Smartphone With ‘Mini’ Design Expected To Launch Early Next Year
- 14 min ago Apple Silicon M1X: Most Powerful Apple Silicon Leaked Ahead Of Launch
- 14 min ago Samsung Galaxy S21 Series To Arrive With 5G Connectivity In India
Don't Miss
- News Tarun Gogoi's health worsens, in 'very very critical' condition
- Finance Equitas Holdings, IDFC Locked In 20% Upper Circuit As RBI Panel Recommends Sweeping Changes
- Sports India tour of Australia: Maxwell feels Rohit's absence is a big positive for the hosts
- Movies Richa Chadha Moves In With Ali Fazal; Says ‘It's Good To Finally Be Able To Take Decisions Together'
- Automobiles Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS6 Teased Again Ahead Of India Launch: Will Rival The Kawasaki Versys 650
- Lifestyle COVID-19, Tinnitus Ringing In The Ears And Hearing Loss: Are They Connected?
- Education KCET Counselling 2020 First Round Seat Allotment Schedule Released
- Travel 10 Best Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India This Winter
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Launching In June 2021; Galaxy Note Series To Be Discontinued
Samsung foldable smartphone series has been well-received for its revamped design and power-packed features. It looks like Samsung will emphasize more the Galaxy Note Z Fold series rather than its other flagships like the Galaxy Note series. A report notes that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will launch in June 2021, while the company will discontinue the Galaxy Note series.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Launch
A report from South Korean publication Aju News notes that Samsung is already working on the next-gen foldable phone - the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Also, the report notes the phone will debut in the last week of June 2021. Samsung has reportedly begun developing and testing the final samples of the foldable phone ahead of mass production.
|
Speculations suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could feature an under-display camera and ship with an S Pen. The upcoming phone is expected to flaunt a full-screen, notch-less display as it'll include an under-display camera. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet as it could lead to low-quality photos.
Apparently, the next-gen foldable phone will sport a dedicated S Pen compartment. The display on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 reportedly includes the second-generation Ultra-Thin Glass display, which makes it possible to support the S Pen stylus.
Samsung Discontinues Galaxy Note Series: Will It Matter?
Much before the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the company will kickstart the year with the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in Q1 2021. The report further states that Samsung Electronics has confirmed the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note series. This corroborates with the reports that claim the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could ship with the S Pen stylus.
A couple of previous reports noted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might not have a dedicated compartment for the S Pen stylus. However, the phone will support it. And since the S Pen will be supported on both the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung has decided to cut off the Galaxy Note series.
It makes sense for Samsung to discontinue the Note series as the stylus will be supported in two other flagship series. Since foldable smartphones are going to be in vogue, Samsung will channel all its resources into the Galaxy Z Fold and the Z Flip series.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
27,470
-
16,999
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
6,960
-
4,330
-
21,860
-
37,200