Just In
- 2 min ago Best Bluetooth Speaker Enabled Water Bottles To Buy In India
- 39 min ago How To Cancel COVID Vaccine Appointment Using CoWIN Mobile App?
- 1 hr ago Bharti Global Aims To Be OneWeb's Largest Shareholder; Plans To Invest $500 million
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch Tipped For July; Expected Price, Features
Don't Miss
- Movies Avika Gor's Birthday: The Balika Vadhu Actress Announces Her Upcoming Projects On Her Special Day
- News Army's 'wall of kindness' winning hearts in J&K's Rajouri
- Education KVS Admission Second List 2021 For Class 1 Expected Today
- Sports 'I was on the verge of giving up my dream of playing for India,' says Indian hockey midfielder Hardik Singh
- Finance GST Reduced Tax Rate, Over 66 Cr Returns Filed in 4 Years: FinMin
- Lifestyle Rakul Preet Singh Exudes Charm And Fresh Aura In Her Multicolour Printed Dress; Pictures Inside!
- Automobiles 10 New Tata Electric Vehicles To Be Launched By 2025: Aggressive Electrification Plan Revealed
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In July
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Renders Leak: Color Options, Design Revealed
Samsung is known for launching premium smartphones with revolutionary technologies. Early last year, the company took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip, a foldable smartphone. Notably, it carried the credits of being the company's first flip-phone-style foldable smartphone. Now, it looks like the company is eying to being the next-generation model - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
We have already come across reports that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a couple of other smartphones might be unveiled at the next Galaxy Unpacked event slated for August 3, 2021. In the meantime, several speculations have hit the web. Ahead of the official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, GizNext has shared the renders of the smartphone spilling the beans on many details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Renders Leak
Being the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the upcoming model is believed to be called Galaxy Z Flip 3 and not the Galaxy Z Flip 2. The Samsung smartphone under question is said to arrive in a new two-tone design theme and come in multiple color options as seen in the renders. The various color options include Dark Green, Gray, Beige, Light Violet, Black, Dark Blue, Pink, Black and White.
Besides this, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is believed to feature the same 6.7-inch display as its predecessor with a 25:9 aspect ratio. It is believed to get upgrades such as an under-display selfie camera and a vertical rear camera setup. Also, it could be powered by a relatively bigger battery than its predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Expected Specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a flagship-grade smartphone and will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Exynos 2100 SoC. Also, it will get a bigger secondary display than its prequel and this is evident clearly in the leaked renders. The dual-camera setup at the rear is also seen clearly.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is all set to be launched sometime in early August as mentioned above. Given its predecessor's pricing, we can expect it to be priced around Rs. 1,00,000. Having said that, we need to wait for further details regarding the smartphone.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
57,570
-
6,999
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315
-
18,999
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
27,490
-
42,390