Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Renders Leak: Color Options, Design Revealed

Samsung is known for launching premium smartphones with revolutionary technologies. Early last year, the company took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip, a foldable smartphone. Notably, it carried the credits of being the company's first flip-phone-style foldable smartphone. Now, it looks like the company is eying to being the next-generation model - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

We have already come across reports that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a couple of other smartphones might be unveiled at the next Galaxy Unpacked event slated for August 3, 2021. In the meantime, several speculations have hit the web. Ahead of the official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, GizNext has shared the renders of the smartphone spilling the beans on many details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Renders Leak

Being the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the upcoming model is believed to be called Galaxy Z Flip 3 and not the Galaxy Z Flip 2. The Samsung smartphone under question is said to arrive in a new two-tone design theme and come in multiple color options as seen in the renders. The various color options include Dark Green, Gray, Beige, Light Violet, Black, Dark Blue, Pink, Black and White.

Besides this, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is believed to feature the same 6.7-inch display as its predecessor with a 25:9 aspect ratio. It is believed to get upgrades such as an under-display selfie camera and a vertical rear camera setup. Also, it could be powered by a relatively bigger battery than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Expected Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a flagship-grade smartphone and will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Exynos 2100 SoC. Also, it will get a bigger secondary display than its prequel and this is evident clearly in the leaked renders. The dual-camera setup at the rear is also seen clearly.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is all set to be launched sometime in early August as mentioned above. Given its predecessor's pricing, we can expect it to be priced around Rs. 1,00,000. Having said that, we need to wait for further details regarding the smartphone.

