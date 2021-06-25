Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 Official Renders Emerge Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, rumors are rife regarding the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z smartphones. Among these, we have heard claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 might arrive with an under-display camera, a foldable screen and much more. Now, the official-looking renders have leaked spilling the beans about its design.

The latest set of official-looking leaked renders have been revealed by the well-known Twitter-based tipster @evleaks showing what we can expect from the next-gen foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Renders Leak

The render seen in the image above confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold3 will arrive bundled with an S Pen. However, it is believed to be a special S Pen as the pen in the render has the words 'Fold Edition' etched on it.

Also, the rear of the upcoming Samsung smartphone shows the presence of three camera sensors. This is not on par with the Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphones. We can see that there is no periscope sensor, thereby making us assume that the camera arrangement will be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold2 comprising a wide, ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

When it comes to the design, the device in the render appears to be thinner than its predecessor when folded. However, the angles do not reveal if there will be a gap in the screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Confirmed

As it appears to be an official promo shot, it confirms the name Galaxy Flip3. It looks like the company wants to align these two generations of foldable smartphones. The smaller foldable device, which is the Galaxy Z Flip3 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 is seen to sport a dual-tone design with a dual-camera system and a relatively bigger and more usable outer screen. The device appears to feature a metal frame and glass bits.

Given that Samsung is all set to set the next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3, we can expect both the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 to be unveiled at the event. Until then, we can expect further details regarding these smartphones to surface online shedding more light on what the company has to offer this time.

