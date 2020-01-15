ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Clamshell Phone Clears 3C Certification

    Samsung's upcoming Galaxy foldable clamshell smartphone has doings rounds over-the-web for quite some time now. Recently, its codename Galaxy Fold Bloom was suggested via leaks. Now, it seems that the company might introduce the handset with a different name altogether. The upcoming device has now cleared its certification China which confirms its existence.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Clamshell Phone Clears 3C Certification

     

    The company will be launching its upcoming foldable clamshell phone as the Galaxy Z Flip. The company is said to start a new smartphone series with this. The device has cleared its certification from the 3C in China. It has been certified with the SM-F700 model number and the listing reveals its charging capabilities.

    The Galaxy Z Flip's 3C website listing suggests support for 15W fast charging. However, the battery capacity is undisclosed. The upcoming handset will be the company's take on Motorola's popular Razr foldable clamshell phone announced last year.

    The Galaxy Z Flip previous leaks have indicated a Snapdragon 855 processor. This is the flagship chipset from 2019. But we expected Samsung to equip its upcoming premium clamshell handset with a Snapdragon 865 processor.

    If Samsung is really launching the device with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, then it would be hard to say if there will be 5G connectivity or not. The primary reason is that the Snapdragon 865 SoC has an inbuilt modem for 5G connectivity. Whereas, for SD 855 an additional modem will be required.

    Also, the device has been earlier suggested to feature a 10MP camera at the front for selfies and video calling. The sensor is said to be the same as the Galaxy Note 10. There is no word on the primary camera setup, but the rumor mill is likely to churn out some details in the coming days.

    samsung news smartphones
    Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 13:07 [IST]
