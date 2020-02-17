Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s Scorecard Reveals Truth About Foldable Glass

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The testing video that was published on February 16 shows how the Galaxy Z Flip can be scratched and goes to the extent of poking holes in it. The tests began off with the Mohs scale level 2 that indicated that the top-most surface has the durability of plastic. As a more real-life example of the display durability, Nelson tested with fingernails as well.

He explains that those users with long fingernails need to be careful while operating the Galaxy Z Flip. The test further continues to bear actual holes through the glass display using a harder Mohs' pick. Of course, this is far off from everyday use. But the test indicates that the Z Flip is much less durable than other non-folding glass phone.

The multiple tests on the foldable phone's display speculate that Samsung might be using a ‘hybrid' material. Nelson reflects that Samsung might be combining plastic with bits of glass to enhance its durability. Samsung too, in its launch event, revealed that the Z Flip packs a "thin glass screen" that is topped by a "less durable protective layer".

What Samsung Says

Samsung further explains that the Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung's Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG). "Samsung's first-of-its-kind UTG technology is different from other Galaxy flagship devices. While the display does bend, it should be handled with care. Also, Galaxy Z Flip has a protective layer on top of the UTG similar to Galaxy Fold," the company said to The Verge.

At the same time, Samsung is offering its customers a one-time screen replacement for $119. Comparatively, Motorola charges $299 for repairing the Moto Razr. Here, the South Korean tech giant is offering one free replacement of the protective plastic layer as an available option.

Samsung insists that the Z Flip screen is a thin layer of glass and reports are revealing how the foldable phone cracks like real glass. For one, it can be concluded that Samsung has embedded a very thin layer of glass and topped it with a protective polymer layer. This brings down the durability of the phone, a big letdown for those waiting to use the device.