Samsung Galaxy Z Flip With Dual Punch-Hole Camera Spotted On Patent Filing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is a pioneer to launch foldable smartphones. The company is also actively bringing more and more devices into the market. The company has been trying numerous foldable designs for its users, thereby setting up a new trend in the market.

Now, LetsGoDigital has come up with a new patent filed by Samsung. It claims that the South Korean giant is working on a Galaxy Z Flip-type smartphone. The patent shows that the device can be folded in two directions both inwards and outwards. This design shows that there is no necessity for a larger cover display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Patent

Filed back in October 2020, this patent of an upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip model appears to flaunt a clamshell design with an elongated display. Due to the unique ability of the smartphone to fold in two directions, it should have redesigned hinges that what we have seen on previous offerings.

When it is folded, the device in question appears to flaunt a flexible screen that remains protected against external influences. It can be folded the other way providing access to a large display at the front and rear. The smartphone appears to be used in a completely open position following which the whole flexible screen can be used.

Furthermore, the phone appears to flaunt a dual punch-hole camera at the front. Given that the flash cannot be used on the device for safety reasons. The company opted to illuminate the entire display to double as flash. The upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which could be the first time for a foldable smartphone. As of now, the existing foldable smartphones out there flaunt an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Do keep in mind that this is a patent filing from the South Korean tech giant Samsung. There is a possibility that the company might not take the wraps off this smartphone model with a two-way foldable design anytime soon. However, it appears to be working on many such foldable smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3. These smartphones are expected to be launched later this year.

Best Mobiles in India