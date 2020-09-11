Just In
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price, Pre-Order Details Revealed In India; Should You Buy?
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 that was unveiled earlier this month at the Galaxy unpacked 2020 Part 2, will soon be available to order. The latest flagship foldable phone will be open for pre-orders starting September 14 and will be cost you a whopping for Rs. 1,49,999. The new foldable phone is out in two color variants of Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price, Availability In India
When Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Indian pricing was kept under wraps. Via a press release, Samsung has announced that the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 costs Rs. 1,49,999 and will be up for pre-orders from September 14 at 12 PM. Interested buyers can pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 via Samsung.com and across leading retail stores.
Like all flagship smartphones, Samsung is offering a couple of discounts for the new foldable phone. Customers will get a no-cost EMI for 12 months when pre-booked at the Samsung Experience Store and Samsung.com. YouTube Premium membership for 4 months and Microsoft office 365 at a discount of 22 percent will also be available.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Features
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 packs a 7.6-inch FHD+ foldable Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. When flipped shut, there's a smaller 6.2-inch sAMOLED Infinity Flex Display. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage, without any scope for further expansion.
Samsung has packed a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. There's a 10MP camera on the outer screen as well as the inner display for selfies. Like all Samsung smartphones, it runs One UI 2.5 based on Android 10.
Other details include a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support. There's also Wireless PowerShare on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. For security, there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, you'll find 5G support - a new addition from its predecessor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and so on.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Should You Buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is certainly one of the most attractive phones. With many design overhauls from its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 makes a good choice, especially if you're looking for a foldable phone in a clamshell design. The pricing is certainly going to drill a hole in your wallet, but it's going to be worth it if you're looking for a classy, stylish foldable phone.
