    Galaxy Z Fold 2: The Most Powerful Samsung Smartphone In India?

    By
    |

    When compared to the S series flagship smartphones, the Note series is considered as a more powerful offering from Samsung. However, even this equation changed when the company unveiled the Fold series of smartphones.

    If you think the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is the most powerful Samsung smartphone in India, then you are wrong. Samsung is now all set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and here is why it is more powerful and expensive than the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

    It's Not Just The Folding Display

    Though the folding display on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 makes it a unique offering, it does have another trick up its sleeve, which makes it the most powerful Samsung smartphone, at least in India.

    The Indian version of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is powered by the Exynos 990 5G SoC, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, which is the fastest Android processor. The Snapdragon 865+ outperforms the Exynos 990 SoC in almost every possible scenario as it comes with a superior CPU and GPU configuration.

    However, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to cost almost double as that of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, so it is not meant for everyone. For those, who want a smartphone that works great under day-to-day circumstances and offers all the flagship features the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is the one.

    The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is for those, who want cutting edge smartphone technology. The device will go live in India during the Unpacked Part 2 event at 7:00 PM IST and the launch will be streamed on various social media platforms.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
