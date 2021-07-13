Just In
- 12 min ago Realme Book Renders, Key Specs Leak: Affordable MacBook Pro Alternative?
- 43 min ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 13 Brings These Rewards, Upgrades
- 1 hr ago Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 5,000 Prize
- 1 hr ago Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra, And More
Don't Miss
- News Mix and match COVID vaccine a 'dangerous trend': WHO
- Lifestyle Deepika Padukone’s Latest Casual Fashion Look Is What We Want To Rock Right Away
- Movies Jimmy Sheirgill On Doing Smaller Roles In Film: I Didn't Have Luxury To Wait For Lead Roles
- Finance China's June Exports Surge 32 Per Cent, Import Growth Slows
- Education Kerala SSLC Result 2021 To Be Released On July 14, Check Latest Updates
- Sports Gayle finds form as West Indies seal T20I series win over Australia
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In July
- Automobiles Maserati Levante Hybrid India Launch Timeline Revealed: Will Go On Sale By This Year
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Leaked; Trade-In Promotion Offers Tipped
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are some of the most discussed topics at the moment. Leaks and other speculations about the upcoming foldable smartphones have been churning the rumor mill for a while now. The latest leak now reveals the pricing of the alleged foldable smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Tipped
A new report shared on Naver Korean blog has revealed the probable price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new report reveals the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost somewhere between KRW 1.9 million to KRW 1.99 million or between USD 1,657 to USD 1,735 (around Rs. 1,23,427 to Rs. Rs. 1,29,237).
The report has also revealed the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Here, the Korean blogger says the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will cost anywhere between KRW 1.2 million to KRW 1.28, which is between USD 1,046 to USD 1,116. In other words, the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 3 will cost between Rs. 77,914 to Rs. 83,129.
Like always, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be slightly cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Apart from revealing the prices, the new leak has also hinted at trade-in promotions. Apparently, Samsung will be offering a lot of exchange and trade-in promotions. In other words, interested buyers can exchange their older Samsung smartphones for a new Galaxy Fold 3 or the Galaxy Flip 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launch: What To Expect
A recent leak revealed the complete specs and design details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Going by this leak, both foldable smartphones are tipped to get S Pen support. One can spot the triple cameras at the rear on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the speaker grilles, and other design aspects of the smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is tipped to launch in green, gold, purple, and black color options. Like the previous Samsung foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Flip 3 are surely expensive. However, with trade-in and exchange promotions, these foldable units could make an attractive purchase.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
1,12,049
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
57,570