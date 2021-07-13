Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Leaked; Trade-In Promotion Offers Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are some of the most discussed topics at the moment. Leaks and other speculations about the upcoming foldable smartphones have been churning the rumor mill for a while now. The latest leak now reveals the pricing of the alleged foldable smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Tipped

A new report shared on Naver Korean blog has revealed the probable price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new report reveals the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost somewhere between KRW 1.9 million to KRW 1.99 million or between USD 1,657 to USD 1,735 (around Rs. 1,23,427 to Rs. Rs. 1,29,237).

The report has also revealed the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Here, the Korean blogger says the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will cost anywhere between KRW 1.2 million to KRW 1.28, which is between USD 1,046 to USD 1,116. In other words, the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 3 will cost between Rs. 77,914 to Rs. 83,129.

Like always, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be slightly cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Apart from revealing the prices, the new leak has also hinted at trade-in promotions. Apparently, Samsung will be offering a lot of exchange and trade-in promotions. In other words, interested buyers can exchange their older Samsung smartphones for a new Galaxy Fold 3 or the Galaxy Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launch: What To Expect

A recent leak revealed the complete specs and design details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Going by this leak, both foldable smartphones are tipped to get S Pen support. One can spot the triple cameras at the rear on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the speaker grilles, and other design aspects of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is tipped to launch in green, gold, purple, and black color options. Like the previous Samsung foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Flip 3 are surely expensive. However, with trade-in and exchange promotions, these foldable units could make an attractive purchase.

Best Mobiles in India