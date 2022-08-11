Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Will Get Up To Android 16 Update News oi-Vivek

Samsung's next-generation folding flagship smartphones -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are finally here. While these might not compete against the upcoming iPhone 14 series of smartphones, these are currently the sturdiest and most capable folding devices that one can buy anywhere in the world.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with custom OneUI 4.1.1 skin on top. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is based on the Android 12 OS while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 uses the more recent large-screen optimized Android 12L OS.

How Many Android Updates Will Galaxy Z Flip 4, And Galaxy Z Fold 4 Will Get?

When it comes to Android updates, Samsung has improved a lot in the last few years. As per the current standards, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will get four major Android OS updates. This ensures that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will get Android 13, Android 14, Android 15, and Android 16 updates.

Along with the Android OS updates, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will get OneUI 5, OneUI 6, OneUI 7, and OneUI 8 updates. Lastly, these devices will also get five years of security updates, which will keep these devices up-to-date until 2027.

How Much Do They Cost In India?

As of now, there is no official information on the Indian pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, these phones cost $999 and $1,799 in the US, hence, they are expected to be priced at Rs. 90,000 for the Galaxy Z Flip and Rs. 1,50,000 for the base model of the Galaxy Z Fold in India.

Best Mobiles in India