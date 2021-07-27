Just In
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 Design Is Out
As we are nearing the next big Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, we have come across another fresh leak pertaining to the upcoming smartphones. This time, a few leaks have come together at the same time and these reveal what we can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 Leak
As per a leaked poster by the Twitter-based tipster @evleaks, both the Samsung foldable smartphones are said to flaunt water-resistant ratings. The well-known leaker has also hinted at some key specifications of the upcoming foldable smartphones. Previously, we have come across reports hinting at the IPX8 rating and now we have a visual of the same.
Going by the tweet, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch internal display, which is the same that we saw on its predecessor. Also, it could arrive with a 1.9-inch external cover display that is larger than the 1.1-inch cover display on the original Z Flip. Furthermore, there could be dual 12MP cameras and a 10MP single selfie camera. We can expect to see the same models that we saw on the original foldable device.
On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is believed to make use of a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display. For imaging, it is likely to flaunt a 10MP selfie camera on the outside and a 4MP main selfie camera on the inside. The other aspects expected from this smartphone include a 12MP triple-camera arrangement. It is tipped to be launched with two optional S Pens - Pro and Fold Editions.
From the leaked poster, we can see that both the upcoming foldable smartphones from Samsung are seen against a waterproof background and it mentions IPX8 water-resistance as well.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Cases Leak
Besides this, a report by 91mobiles shows the protective case of the Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone. The case has space for the S Pen hinting at the presence of the accessory. The compartment flexes when the phone is open or close. While it protects the exterior as intended, it features a flap that can be flipped to expose the external display. Given that the renders do not show the button on the S Pen, it appears to be the Fold Edition.
