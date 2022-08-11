Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 India Release Slated For September News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung just took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 foldable smartphones among other devices at the Unpacked event on Wednesday. Currently, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is the most expensive smartphone in its portfolio. While the device will be available in select markets by the end of this month, Indian users have to wait for longer to get their hands on it.

As per a PTI report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will be available in India from early September. The most premium Samsung smartphone ever will also be at a higher price when it comes to the Indian market, thanks to the depreciation in the value of rupee against USD.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Expected Price In India

The Galaxy Z Fold4 global variant has been launched in three storage configurations. The base variant with 256GB storage space is priced at $1799 (approx. Rs. 1,42,000), the mid-variant with 512GB storage space is priced at $2000 (approx. Rs. 1,59,00) and the high-end variant with 1TB of storage space is priced at $2249 (approx. Rs. 1,78,00).

Given that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 was launched in India priced between Rs. 1,49,000 and Rs. 1,57,000, we can expect the latest offering to be priced relatively more expensive in the country. The depreciation in the value of the rupee adds to this and the higher taxes in India is also a reason.

While the reason for this delay of the Galaxy Z Fold4 in India remains unknown, we know that this release date could coincide with the release of the iPhone 14 series in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Specs

To recap on its specs, the outer display is a 6.2-inch panel while that on the inside is a larger 7.6-inch panel. Both are Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It gets the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC teamed up with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. A 4400mAh dual battery along with 25W fast charging and fast wireless charging 2.0 powers the foldable smartphone.

For imaging, the Samsung smartphone running Android 12L topped with OneUI 4.0, features a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP secondary 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 4MP under-display camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 80-degree FOV and a 10MP selfie camera on the cover display with f/2.2 aperture and an 85-degree FOV.

