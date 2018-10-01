Samsung hands out free Galaxy Note 9 to the people in Appel

Who doesn't like a good advert, especially when it's Samsung mocking Apple? Recently, we saw Huawei taking a dig at Apple by offering power banks to users standing in queues to buy the latest iPhone. The power bank was accompanied by a card that said, "You'll need it." Zing! Pow!

Now, Samsung wants a piece in it with its new marketing stunt that took place in a small town called Appel. It's a very small town in the Netherlands with only 312 residents. Samsung reps drove around in vans, handing out Android smartphones to 50 of Appel's residents. This might not be as funny as Huawei's stunt, but it still manages to mock Apple fans in some way.

Previously, at London's Apple store, Huawei arrived with a juice van offering "ju%ce that lasts." What's funnier is that the juice had "no traces of apple" in it. Huawei also provided power banks so people in the queue could charge their iPhones in Singapore. The power banks were made by Huawei and had a capacity of 10,000mAh. On the packaging for the packs reads "Here's a power bank. You'll need it. Courtesy of Huawei."

Samsung, before taking the wraps off the Galaxy Note 9 also released a series of adverts under the moniker 'ingenius.' The ads showed how an Apple store employee tries to convince customers that Apple products are better than Samsung products.

The customers seem to disagree (Of course) and think that the Apple employee is wrong because Samsung products are superior in all ways in their opinion. Now since the Galaxy Note 9 has been unveiled and up for grabs, the company has launched two new ads which focus on the capabilities of the latest phablet.

The first ad entitled 'Pen' shows the Apple employee talking about the Apple Pencil and how it compares to the S Pen that comes with the Galaxy Note 9. The store employee mentions that the Apple Pencil can only be used with the iPad, which Samsung thinks is hilarious.