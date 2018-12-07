Samsung launched Galaxy Note 9 Alpine White and Galaxy S9+ Polaris Blue variant in India

Samsung has finally launched the all-new colour variant of Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White and dual-tone Polaris Blue finish respectively. The smartphones were already launched in the global market and the interesting part about both the new color variant is that it comes with the same price tags which are available in existing models.

The limited edition Alpine White Galaxy Note 9 will be up for grabs in 128GB variant with a price tag of Rs 67,900. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ Polaris Blue variant will be available in 64GB storage model for Rs 64,900. The smartphones are up for pre-orders at Samsung's online shop and on selected online platforms starting from December 7, and the phones will be available for sale via offline stores from December 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sports a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel with a resolution of 1440x2960 pixels, along with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Note 9 features a dual camera setup with the combination of a dual 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor and telephoto along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses an 8-megapixel camera for shooting selfies and making HD video calls.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with the Samsung Experience UX on top.

Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ comes with a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display along with an aspect ratio 18.5.9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 9810 processor, clubbed with 6GB of RAM in two storage variant with 64GB and 256GB.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with the combination dual 12-megapixel along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel for selfies and video calling.

The Galaxy S9+ fuelled by 3,500mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo with Samsung's new Grace UX.