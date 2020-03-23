ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Launches Galaxy S20 Series Iron Man Edition With New Accessories

    By
    |

    Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event in multiple color options. The company had also launched a 2020 Olympic Games special edition. However, it seems that wasn't enough for the smartphone maker and now it has announced a new Iron Man Edition of Galaxy S20 5G series in China.

    Samsung Launches Galaxy S20 Series Iron Man Edition

     

    The company has announced the special edition for the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The smartphone comes with a red color box with Tony Stark's signature on it and the word Stark is written on the box. The special edition smartphones packs custom case, customized earbuds with a custom case, along with a ring which looks similar like the arc reactor which is there on Iron Man's suit.

    Besides, the Iron Man edition Galaxy S20 series will arrive with a custom theme with wallpapers and ringtones. Rest all the specifications will remain the same as the original Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

    The limited-edition smartphone will be up for sale on JD.com and the Galaxy S20 5G Iron Man Edition with a price tag of Yuan 6,999 ($986 approx.) for 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy S20+ 5G Iron Man Edition will be listed for Yuan 7,999 (approx $1,127) with 12GB RAM + 128GB storage.

    Samsung Launches Galaxy S20 Series Iron Man Edition

    Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Iron Man Edition will be one of the expensive phones in the lot which comes in black and gray color option. The smartphone will be up for sale in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Yuan 9,999 (approx $1,409). The 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will be priced at Yuan 12,999 (approx $1,831).

     

    Let's see when Samsung is planning to introduce the new edition smartphone in the Indian market.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 12:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X