Samsung Launches Galaxy S20 Series Iron Man Edition With New Accessories

Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event in multiple color options. The company had also launched a 2020 Olympic Games special edition. However, it seems that wasn't enough for the smartphone maker and now it has announced a new Iron Man Edition of Galaxy S20 5G series in China.

The company has announced the special edition for the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The smartphone comes with a red color box with Tony Stark's signature on it and the word Stark is written on the box. The special edition smartphones packs custom case, customized earbuds with a custom case, along with a ring which looks similar like the arc reactor which is there on Iron Man's suit.

Besides, the Iron Man edition Galaxy S20 series will arrive with a custom theme with wallpapers and ringtones. Rest all the specifications will remain the same as the original Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

The limited-edition smartphone will be up for sale on JD.com and the Galaxy S20 5G Iron Man Edition with a price tag of Yuan 6,999 ($986 approx.) for 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy S20+ 5G Iron Man Edition will be listed for Yuan 7,999 (approx $1,127) with 12GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Iron Man Edition will be one of the expensive phones in the lot which comes in black and gray color option. The smartphone will be up for sale in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Yuan 9,999 (approx $1,409). The 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will be priced at Yuan 12,999 (approx $1,831).

Let's see when Samsung is planning to introduce the new edition smartphone in the Indian market.

