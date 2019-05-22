Samsung's latest 5x optical zoom camera sensor is just 5mm in thickness

ENGLISH

    Having a high-quality telephoto sensor (camera with optical zooming capability) has become a new norm in the flagship smartphones. Samsung has now announced a new camera sensor, which is capable of offering a 5x optical zoom. FYI, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ still offer 2x optical zoom.

    Samsung announces all-new 5x optical zoom sensor which is just 5mm

     

    A bit more about the all-new Samsung sensor

    According to Samsung, the latest camera sensor developed by Samsung is thinner than the 2x optical zoom sensor used on the Samsung Galaxy S10. The all new 5x optical zoom sensor on from Samsung is just 5mm thick, which makes it easy to incorporate inside a smartphone with a slim design without a huge camera bump.

    As of now, there is no information on the phones that might launch with the all-new camera sensor from Samsung. Considering the fact that, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 is the upcoming flagship smartphone from Samsung, it is most likely to be the first smartphone to launch with the all-new camera sensor from Samsung.

    Samsung announces all-new 5x optical zoom sensor which is just 5mm

    On the same line, the company has posted some images on the official website, which showcases how a 5x optical zoom can capture images with a lot of details compared to a 2x optical zoom sensor. Companies like Oppo (Oppo Reno 10x) and Huawei (Huawei P30 Pro) have already launched smartphones with 5x optical zoom, and now it's Samsung turn to step up the smartphone camera game by offering a 5x optical zoom on a smartphone without making the bulky camera bump.

     

    As of now, there is no information on the aperture or the MP count of the sensor, and the company is most likely to announce the same in the coming days or with an upcoming smartphone, that is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy Note10.

    What do you think about the latest 5x optical zoom camera sensor from Samsung? Will it be launched with a flagship smartphone or a mid-tier A series device will be the first one to feature the all-new Samsung camera sensor.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 8:55 [IST]
