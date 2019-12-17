Samsung Showcases Tech Behind Upcoming 144MP Smartphone Camera News oi-Vivek

We usually associated the nanometer fabrication process while talking about CPUs and GPUs. A processor built on a 7nm fabrication will be a lot efficient compared to a processor built on 10nm fabrication. Now, Samsung has unveiled a new 14nm FinFET fabrication technology at the IEDM 2019 conference which will be used to develop 144MP smartphone cameras.

According to Samsung, using 14nm FinFET fabrication will help the company to create a 3D Stack CMOS Image Sensor that consumes less power compared to the current manufacturing technique.

According to the paper published by Samsung, CMOS Image Sensor or CSI needs higher voltage devices and better analog characteristics compared to a conventional processor (SoC) and other logic products. With the latest 14nm FinFET fabrication, the same can be achieved with just 2.xV high voltage compared to the 28nm planar process. A camera built on the new technology will improve GM by 30 and 67 percent for both NMOS and PMOS, respectively.

Practical Applications Of 144MP Camera

Just like a 108MP or a 64MP smartphone camera, a 144MP camera is also expected to use pixel binning technology to take regular 32MP images by converging four pixels into one. By doing so, the sensor will be able to take in more light, which results in images with greater details and higher sharpness. However, the sensor will also capable of shooting at native 144MP resolution in well-lit environments.

As the development of the 144MP camera is still in an earlier stage, we might not see any smartphone bearing this sensor before 2020. According to the recent trend, a lot more smartphones are expected to launch with either 64MP or 1080MP camera sensors. In fact, Samsung is also expected to use a 108MP camera sensor on its upcoming flagship smartphone -- the Galaxy S11.

