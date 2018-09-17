Samsung tipped to launch Galaxy A smartphone with bezel-less display and Snapdragon 845

Samsung is said to be working on a new smartphone which is dubbed as the Galaxy A. According to the report, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Last week it was reported that the company has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone with four rear cameras. And there is the possibility that the South Korean giant will launch it with a slightly lesser price than its current flagship.

However, the company has not disclosed anything about the upcoming unknown smartphone. But there are reports surfaced on the web which claims that the phone might come with an 18:5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED display with minimum top and bottom bezels. The report also suggests that the phone will be launch with improved dual-rear camera sensors.

The top-notch Snapdragon processor is said to be accompanied by a 4GB or 6GB RAM along with a storage option of 64GB and 128GB. The smartphone is said to run on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Currently, it isn't clear when Samsung is going to launch or introduce this new smartphone which is said to be a Galaxy A series phone. Rumors suggest that the company will also introduce a slim down variant of the Galaxy A which is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 710. So far we have this much information about the smartphone. It's worth noticing that all these are based out of rumors, so it is better to take this information with the pinch of salt.

The company recently sent out invites for the launch of the new Galaxy smartphone which is expected to flaunt four camera sensors on the back. The smartphone is expected to be launched in the mid-range segment. The company has also been speculated to have at least one model with gradient color finish. But the availability of the phone is still under wraps.

Let's see what Samsung is planning to introduce on October 11. We can get back to you soon with the new update.

