Samsung’s upcoming A9 Pro concept suggests quadruple camera with two zoom lenses

Samsung has recently announced its first smartphone that features a triple-camera setup at the rear. The smartphone is called as A7 (2018) and the device is slated to launch in India tomorrow i.e 25th September. Now, it appears that Samsung just doesn't want to stop there and the company has plans to launch a smartphone which will feature four cameras at the rear. With this, Samsung will surely take the smartphone camera department to a next level.

As per some report from wccftec, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro will further be equipped with two camera lenses which will give the smartphone zooming capabilities on a subject. This further raises speculations regarding the smartphones zooming capabilities such as the 3x optical zoom functionality and others.

Also, a leaked render shared by AllaboutSamsung suggest that the name of the upcoming smartphone with a quadruple camera will be Galaxy A9 Star Pro. The leaked render also sheds some light on the specs of the device primarily the camera department. As per the source, the Galaxy A9 Star Pro will feature a 24MP primary camera which will be paired with one 8MP wide-lens and will be capable of capturing 120-degree Field of View (FOV).

The third lens in the Galaxy A9 Star Pro will comprise a 10MP sensor which will have zooming capabilities. The fourth lens in the A9 Star Pro will also have zooming capabilities; however, it will offer a maximum resolution of 5MP. Up front, the device will probably be using a 24MP camera to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls. The rumors surrounding the Galaxy A9 Star Pro suggest that the device will be capable of capturing 3x optical zoom similar to that of Huawei P20 Pro.

As far as the other features of the Galaxy A9 Star Pro are concerned, the device is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The mid-budget segment smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The smartphone is expected to feature 6GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage. The A9 Start Pro will be backed by a 3,730mAh battery.

Image Source