Samsung W21 5G Foldable Smartphone Launched Without Galaxy Branding: Features, Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung W21 5G smartphone has officially hit the Chinese market. As a tweaked version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the W21 5G has been designed particularly for the Chinese market. There are a couple of differences between the two phones, the most prominent is that the W21 doesn't fall under the Galaxy series.

Samsung W21 5G Features

The features of the Samsung W21 are largely similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, flaunting a 7.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120hz refresh rate. When folded, the W21 features a smaller 6.2-inch sAMOLED infinity-O display. Similarly, the phone draws power from the Snapdragon 865+ flagship chip paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The camera setup is also similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which features a triple-camera setup. The rear lens includes a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle secondary shooter, and another 12MP telephoto lens to complete the optics. For selfies, there's a 10mP camera sensor on the smaller screen.

Other details include a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, 11W wireless charging support, and Wireless PowerShare feature. The Samsung W21 features the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Gi6, 5G support, and sensors like ambient light sensor, barometer, magnetometer, proximity sensor, RGB sensor, and so on.

Samsung W21 Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

That said, there are a couple of differences between the two phones. For one, the new Samsung W21 5G includes two regular SIM slots instead of the secondary eSIM slot on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Reports also state that the Samsung W21 is taller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as there are a couple of tweaks in the design as well.

Samsung W21 5G Price, Availability

The Samsung W21 is available in a single 12GB + 512GB storage option in the Chinese market costing CNY 19,999 (around Rs. 223,000). The phone is available in a gold color option and is open for pre-orders, and will begin shipping from November 27. There is still no word if the Samsung W21 will be available in other markets, including India.

Best Mobiles in India