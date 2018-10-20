Samsung wants to put an end to screen notches

A notch on top of the screens has become a trend after Apple introduced it with its iPhone X. Smartphone makers have started using the notch to place the components which cannot be hidden as yet, but these notches aren't too pleasing to the eyes.

But, Samsung is yet to join the bandwagon of putting notches on its smartphones. It seems that the Korean firm has a new display technology that will do away with the notches. Spotted by Twitter user Ice Universe, Samsung announced a new AMOLED display technology during its OLED Forum conference in China.

The company explained the display could hide several features which used to be placed on the notch. These features include a fingerprint scanner, sound, haptics, and an under panel sensor (UPS).

We've already seen the in-display fingerprint sensor, though they will be a part of the upcoming Galaxy S10. The UPS includes the front-facing camera. Combined with the ability for sound transmitted through the display, Samsung claims that notches would no longer be necessary.

Samsung didn't give away much about other aspects of the display technology. We are unaware whether the sound transmitted through the display would be through bone conduction, or when will the new display will see the light of day.

We might see the new displays coming out in 2019 with the Galaxy S10, though they could also debut on the Galaxy Note 10 later in 2019. We might see the new technology on other smartphones such as Oppo, Xiaomi, and Apple who outsource their display from Samsung.

According to a new report from The Bell, the Galaxy Note 10 might have even bigger screen size at 6.66-inches. Samsung has reportedly ordered 6.66-inches panels for the Galaxy Note 10 form Samsung Display. However, even if these rumors are based on tips from sources close to the matter, everything should be taken with a grain of salt, especially when the device is months away and company can make drastic alterations.