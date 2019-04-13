Select Nokia smartphones available at 15% discount this IPL season: Here’s how to get this offer News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Here’s a chance to get 15% off on your favorite Nokia smartphone.

Earlier this month, HMD Global announced that Nokia will be the principal sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team during IPL 2019. This association is for a period of two years. The association is not new as Nokia was the principal sponsor of KKR team between 2008 and 2014.

As a part of the association, the company is providing attractive discounts and offers for its buyers during the KKR match days this IPL season. Well, HMD is providing a 15% discount on buying select Nokia smartphones during the tournament days of KKR. Also, 300 lucky winners will get the chance to win the Nokia Active Wireless Earphones during these days. This announcement was made by the company via its official Twitter handle.

List of Nokia smartphones under offer

Notably, all the Nokia devices in the market will not be eligible for the 15% discount. Only select smartphones including Nokia 5.1 Plus 3GB/4GB RAM variants, Nokia 6.1 Plus 4GB/6GB RAM variants, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1 4GB/6GB RAM variants will be eligible for discount under this offer. Besides these, even the Nokia 8110 feature phone will be eligible for the 15% discount during the KKR match days.

Buyers of these devices will get the offer only on purchasing them on the 9th, 12th, 14th, 19th, 21st, 25th and 28th of April. And, the offer is applicable via the official Nokia India online store. Buyers have to use the promo code MATCHDAYS in order to unleash the discount.

All these Nokia smartphones listed above are Android One offerings and have received the Android Pie update as well. Given that these smartphones will be available at 15% discount, it could be an irresistible offer for interested buyers who are looking out for a discount. So, if you are waiting to buy a Nokia phone at a discount, then you shouldn't miss this chance.