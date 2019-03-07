Snapdeal GOME C7, C7 Note budget smartphones launched in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Snapdeal and GOME have teamed up to launch budget smartphones in India.

Online retailer Amazon is known for its 10.or lineup of smartphones. Likewise, Snapdeal has joined hands with GOME, a mobile brand based in Hong Kong. As a result of this collaboration, two smartphones dubbed GOME C7 and GOME C7 Note have been launched in India. Both these smartphones are budget devices running Android OS.

Notably, these smartphones are touted for unique privacy features. Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the custom skin GOME OS 3.0, these smartphones have privacy features such an option to hide the caller information and notifications. Also, the 'Me Key' feature will add additional security to the apps.

Price and availability

Talking about the pricing and availability of these smartphones, the GOME C7 is priced at Rs. 6,499 and the GOME C7 Note is priced at Rs. 7,499. Both the devices are available in two color options - Gold and Black. These smartphones are available via Snapdeal and we can expect them to retail at a relatively lesser cost.

GOME C7 and C7 Note specifications

Talking about the specs, the GOME C7 Note is fitted with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the device will arrive with an octa-core 2GHz chipset from MediaTek paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space with support for expandable storage space up to 64GB via a microSD card.

For imaging, it comes with a dual camera setup at its rear with 13MP and 5MP sensors and a 5MP selfie camera. The GOME C7 Note gets the power from a 3500mAh battery with the machine learning optimization of GOME OS to deliver enhanced performance. There are features such as Face Unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

On the other hand, the GOME C7 bestows a relatively smaller 5.45-inch HD+ display. It uses a quad-core chipset with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which can be expanded further. This one comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The device uses a 3000mAh battery to keep the lights turned on.