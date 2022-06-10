Just In
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Specifications Leak: Primary ARM Cortex X3 CPU Cored Confirmed?
Qualcomm recently announced its latest flagship processor -- the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. While we are still waiting for the smartphones with the same, the possible specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC have been leaked online, giving us an early look at the next-generation flagship processor from Qualcomm.
Just like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be fabbed by TSMC using the same 4nm node. This when combined with the architectural change, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is said to be a much faster and more efficient processor than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Specifications
As per the latest leaks on Weibo, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will offer an octa-core CPU design with one high-performance core, four medium-performance cores, and three efficient CPU cores. The primary high-performance core on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be based on the upcoming ARM Cortex-X3 architecture.
Out of four medium performance cores on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, two cores will use the new ARM Cortex-A720 architecture while the other two will use the older ARM Cortex-A710 architecture. One of the reasons for using a hybrid CPU cluster is to offer both performance and power efficiency on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Lastly, the three efficient CPU cores on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be based on the ARM Cortex-A520 architecture. This combination of CPU cores should help Qualcomm achieve greater performance and power efficiency at the same time.
The leak also suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will come with the new Adreno 740 GPU, which is again expected to outperform the GPU on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. As of now, there is no exact information on the Adreno 740 GPU specifications.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launch Date
Qualcomm is expected to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC by the end of 2022, and the company is expected to launch a few more chips for laptops and tablets along with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC are expected to hit the market by Q1 2023. The leak also suggests that the Xiaomi 13 could be the world's first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
