    Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC Could Arrive In Q3 2020

    By
    |

    Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865 is yet to get into mainstream as the premium Android smartphone for the year are awaiting their announcement. For now, we have seen a few models such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Xiaomi Mi 10 to use this chipset. Still other major Android brands such as OnePlus, Sony, LG, etc. are yet to launch their big offerings for 2020.

    Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC Could Arrive In Q3 2020

     

    So soon, talks about the next-generation chipset have started making rounds on the internet. Well, the Snapdragon 865 Plus is believed to be launched later this year. As per a recent Weibo-based tipster, it is believed that the Snapdragon 865 Plus could be launched sometime in Q3 this year and could be featured by the Android flagship devices slated for late 2020.

    Snapdragon 865 Plus Details

    The Snapdragon 865 Plus is claimed to enter the production phase by April this year. However, the tipster does not reveal how the Plus variant is different from the existing premium chipset. Given that the Plus variant is an enhanced chipset, it is believed to provide a boost in both the CPU and GPU performance with a relatively higher clock speed than the Snapdragon 865.

    Notably, this is not the first time that Qualcomm has introduced a Plus variant of its flagship chipset. The company launched the Snapdragon 855 and the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipsets for the 2019 flagships. And, the key difference between these chipsets is the clock speed that provides enhanced performance.

    What To Expect?

    Given that the details regarding the upcoming Snapdragon 865 SoC are scarce for now, we can expect the chipmaker to bring about more differences than the clock speed. And, an integrated 5G modem would be a great addition. Perhaps, the Android device makers will have to make additional space for the modem and consider a design that has a more capable power delivery as well as a cooling system to prevent overheating and throttling.

     

    Even an improved ISP could be a great addition to the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. It is believed to let the flagship smartphone users record over 5 minutes of 8K videos. But these are mere expectations and an official word from Qualcomm regarding the upcoming Snapdragon 865 Plus is awaited.

    Read More About: qualcomm news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
