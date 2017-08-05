Sony annouces the list of Xperia smartphones that will get Android O update

Google is going to release the new version of Android soon and if reports are to be believed it could be released in a weeks time.

While the new Android iteration which is being called as Android O is set to be rolled out, smartphone brands are also gearing up to get the update for their smartphones. Mostly Google devices like the Pixel or latest Nexus devices would be getting the update first and then slowly other smartphones from different manufacturers will be getting the update.

However, as all the preparations are going on Sony has just announced the list of smartphones that will be getting the update. The list includes smartphones that were released in 2017 and some from last year as well. Basically, all the smartphones listed will get Android O, but the company is yet to determine the timelines for the arrival of the update.

In any case, as per Gazyekichi, here are some of the smartphone that will receive the update. Sony Xperia X Performance, Sony Xperia XZ, Sony Xperia XZs, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Sony Xperia X, Sony Xperia X Compact, Sony Xperia XA1, Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra, and Sony Xperia L1. Apparently, other smartphones which are not in the list will miss out on the Android 8.0 update.

The good news though, all of these mentioned smartphones, will be getting Android O's new features like picture-in-picture, auto fill with Google, smart text selection, notification dots, and more. Android O is further expected to deliver fluid experiences to its users.

Apart from Sony, the upcoming Nokia 8 is also rumored to come with Android O.