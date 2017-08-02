Nokia 8 launch gets confirmed by Bluetooth certification

On August 16, HMD Global will be unveiled the Nokia 8, their affordable Android flagship smartphone. This smartphone was spotted on the GFXBench and Geekbench databases lately revealing the key specifications.

However, there was confusion due to a leaked screenshot that showed the Nokia 9 TA-1052 on the AnTuTu database. We weren't clear if HMD will release the Nokia 8 or Nokia 9 smartphone at the launch event slated to happen in the middle of this month. The recent Bluetooth certification of TA-1004 and TA-1012 have confirmed that the Nokia 8 is the one that we can expect to see on August 16.

The Bluetooth certification for TA-1004 exists already whereas the Bluetooth certification for the other variant of the smartphone carrying the model number TA-1012 has been added to the list only recently. The TA-1012 seems to be a variant of the Nokia 8 featuring both 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. It could be a special edition model with the Arte Black or Copper Gold color options.

Notably, the Nokia 8 is believed to be an affordable flagship killer that will compete with the likes of OnePlus 5 and other flagships in the premium mid-range market segment. This smartphone is said to be launched with the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with varying RAM and storage options. Also, the handset is said to feature a dual lens rear camera system with the Carl Zeiss branding. This is not surprising as HMD Global and Carl Zeiss teamed up once again for the high-end smartphones.

HMD has already sent out the media invites for the launch event to happen on August 16 in London. At this event, the company is believed to unveil the Nokia 8 smartphone along with the 3G variant of the Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone. In a recent development, the alleged pricing of the Nokia 8 was leaked to be 517 euros translating to around Rs. 39,000 in India.

Via: NokiaPowerUser