ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sony IFA 2019 Launch Event – Watch Live Stream From Here

    By
    |

    Like every other year, Sony is hosting a press conference ahead of IFA 2019 trade show. While the IFA is slated to happen from September 6 to 9, Sony's press conference will be held today. At the press conference, which is all set to debut in a few more hours, the company is expected to bring the next-generation smartphone with a high screen-to-body ratio along with other products.

    Watch Sony IFA 2019 Event Live Stream

    Sony will live stream the event on its official social media handles and YouTube. It will also come up with minute-by-minute updates of the happenings as they unfold. Interested fans can watch the live stream of the Sony event from the video below. Well, the event is slated to debut at around 4:30 PM Indian time.

     

    What To Expect From Sony?

    Sony is expected to launch the highly-rumored Xperia 2 smartphone. From the rumors and leaks in the past, we have seen that the upcoming Sony smartphone might have a chunky top bezel with the Sony branding. Also, the screen-to-body ratio is believed to be high with the selfie camera either housed by a waterdrop notch or punch-hole cutout or a pop-up module.

    Besides this, the company is expected to bring a new pair of earbuds and a new TV as well. However, there is no official confirmation regarding what exactly Sony will announce at the IFA 2019 show floor and we need to wait for a few more hours to get more clarity.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: sony ifa 2019 news
    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue