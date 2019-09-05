Sony IFA 2019 Launch Event – Watch Live Stream From Here News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Like every other year, Sony is hosting a press conference ahead of IFA 2019 trade show. While the IFA is slated to happen from September 6 to 9, Sony's press conference will be held today. At the press conference, which is all set to debut in a few more hours, the company is expected to bring the next-generation smartphone with a high screen-to-body ratio along with other products.

Watch Sony IFA 2019 Event Live Stream

Sony will live stream the event on its official social media handles and YouTube. It will also come up with minute-by-minute updates of the happenings as they unfold. Interested fans can watch the live stream of the Sony event from the video below. Well, the event is slated to debut at around 4:30 PM Indian time.

What To Expect From Sony?

Sony is expected to launch the highly-rumored Xperia 2 smartphone. From the rumors and leaks in the past, we have seen that the upcoming Sony smartphone might have a chunky top bezel with the Sony branding. Also, the screen-to-body ratio is believed to be high with the selfie camera either housed by a waterdrop notch or punch-hole cutout or a pop-up module.

Besides this, the company is expected to bring a new pair of earbuds and a new TV as well. However, there is no official confirmation regarding what exactly Sony will announce at the IFA 2019 show floor and we need to wait for a few more hours to get more clarity.

