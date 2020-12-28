Sony IMX789 To Power Oppo Find X3's Camera: Another 108MP Sensor? News oi-Vivek

It looks like Sony is working closely with Oppo yet-again to create a brand new high-performance smartphone camera sensor -- Sony IMX789. The Sony IMX789 is expected to be the successor to the Sony IMX689 found on the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

The collaboration with Oppo and Sony has produced some of the noteworthy camera sensors. One of those sensors is featured on the Oppo Find X2 Pro -- the Sony IMX689 sensor which comes with a 1/1.43-inch sensor and native 48MP camera sensor.

Given the current trend, the Sony IMX789 is expected to offer higher resolution and will also offer better image and video capturing capabilities. Considering the current trend, the Sony IMX789 might even offer up to 108MP native resolution, probably with 8K video recording capability.

Sony IMX789 Specifications

The Sony IMX789 is expected to be one of the biggest sensors that Oppo has ever featured. With the improved sensor size and pixel count, the Sony IMX789 is expected to outperform the Sony IMX689 even in low-lighting and artificial lighting conditions.

This means the Opp Find X3 series of smartphones might have a slightly larger camera sensor when compared to the Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

As it is already confirmed that the Oppo Find X3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. With the combination of a flagship sensor and a flagship processor, the Oppo Find X3 might come out as one of the best camera smartphones of 2021.

With the improvement in camera and performance, the Oppo Find X3 might cost a bit more than the Oppo Find X2. The Oppo Find X3 is also expected to ship with a 144Hz refresh rate display, and the phone might even come with the Corning Gorilla Victus protection, just like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Source

Best Mobiles in India