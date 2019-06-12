Sony Working On Smartphone With Six Rear Cameras News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

The Nokia 9 PureView has already made a mark with its five rear cameras. But, it seems Sony wants to join the party, as it's looking to do one better with its upcoming smartphone. Tipster Max J shared that Sony is working on a smartphone with six rear cameras and dual selfie cameras.

This will be the first time a smartphone will pack eight cameras. Max J has been a reliable tipster when it comes to leaks, but this is still just a piece of news and nothing has been confirmed.

Sony has always been known for its top-of-the-line cameras and this smartphone could be another example of why the company is hailed as one of the best in the business. What's more intriguing is the functionality of these six cameras. It might be similar to the Nokia 9 PureView that uses a blend of monochrome and RGB cameras for better lighting and depth effects.

Well Light, the company that's behind Sony's camera tech is also working with Sony. The partnership came into light earlier this year. Light will be able to create multi-camera reference designs using Sony image sensors, but other OEMs will also be able to use these designs.

It's likely that Sony's smartphone will have a flexible camera that will offer a telephoto, ultra-wide, and other shooters on board. The company could also incorporate a 3D ToF sensor that makes for better depth and AR effects. This feature has been seen on flagships from Huawei and Samsung.

