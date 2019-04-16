Sony Xperia 1 with 4K HDR display slated to launch on April 26 in Taiwan News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Sony Xperia 1 packs a big 6.5-inch OLED 4K HDR display panel with an edge-to-edge design.

At the technology trade fair MWC 2019, Sony unveiled its latest flagship smartphone Xperia 1. The key highlight of this device is the 4k HDR display panel with a wide 21:9 aspect ratio for an immersive video watching experience. The smartphone's availability was under the wraps until now. Now, the official launch date of the device is out.

Sony has scheduled a launch event in Taiwan on April 26. The company is set to launch the premium Xperia 1 smartphone at the event has also sent out official media invites for the same. It is currently unknown as to when Sony will bring this smartphone in the Indian as well as global market. In addition to a high-resolution display panel, the device packs a powerful flagship Qualcomm processor, under its hood. Let's have a quick look at the specifications of the Sony Xperia 1 smartphone.

The Sony Xperia 1 packs a big 6.5-inch OLED 4K HDR display panel with an edge-to-edge design. As mentioned earlier, the display has an aspect ratio of 21:9 making it the first smartphone to offer such a wide aspect ratio display panel. The display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. Sony has also used Dolby Atmos speakers to enhance the overall viewing experience.

The smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It will ship with Android Pie and will be powered by a 3,300mAh battery unit with 18W fast charge support. The Sony Xperia 1 makes use of a triple-lens camera module at the rear panel. The smartphone comes with a 12MP primary lens with f/1.6 aperture, a 16mm wide-angle lens and a 52mm telephoto lens. The front of the device packs an 8MP lens for selfies and video calling.

