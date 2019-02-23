Sony Xperia 1 with 6.5-inch 4K OLED HDR display to cost Rs 78,000 News oi-Vivek Sony Xperia 1 will be unveiled on the 24th of February

Sony is gearing up for the launch of the Sony Xperia 1, the upcoming flagship smartphone from Sony with a ton of changes compared to the previous generation Sony smartphone at MWC 2019.

The entire specifications and the render images of the Sony Xperia 1 have been leaked online, and here is the first look at the upcoming offering from Sony, the brand known for state of the art design smartphone with next-generation camera technology.

Sony Xperia 1 specifications

The Sony Xperia 1 will feature a big high-res 6.5-inch 4K OLED display with taller 21:9 aspect ratio (an industry first). The smartphone is expected to feature a display which is 30% bigger compared to the previous generation flagship smartphone from Sony. The screen will be backed by Sony's BRAVIA engine, which will enhance the color reproduction of the screen.

The 6.5-inch OLED display will be protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Xperia 1's pretty sexy in purple. pic.twitter.com/G0FkyzBXxv — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 21, 2019

The Sony Xperia 1 is the first Sony smartphone with a triple rear-camera setup with a 12 MP standard sensor, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 12 MP super wide angle lens. The main camera is capable of recording 4K videos in the 21:9 format with HDR. For the selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone comes with an 8 MP selfie cam with 1080p video recording capability.

The device will be fueled by a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port, and the smartphone offers Android 9 Pie out of the box with custom Sony skin on top. According to the leaks, the Sony Xperia 1 is expected to cost CHF 1,099 or Rs 78,000, making it the most expensive Sony Xperia smartphone ever.

At the price tag of Rs 78,000, the Sony Xperia 1 will compete against the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S10, Apple iPhone XR, and other premium smartphones.