Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus renders, specifications and price emerge online

At the MWC 2019 on February 25, Sony is expected to take the wraps off a new range of smartphones. Already, there are rumors that the Xperia 10 aka Xperia XA3 and Xperia 10 Plus aka Xperia XA3 Plus will be announced at the tech show in Barcelona. Now, the press images, complete specifications and pricing of these upcoming Sony smartphones have emerged online.

Sony Xperia 10 (Xperia XA3) rumored specs

As per a report by WinFuture, the Sony Xperia 10 (Xperia XA3) is said to flaunt a 6-inch FHD+ CinemaWide display with a resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. Under its hood, it is likely to get the power from a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC based on 14nm process paired with Adreno 508 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It is said to support up to 256GB of expandable storage as well.

Running Android 9 Pie, this smartphone is said to feature 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, a USB Type-C port and NFC. It is likely to come with a dual camera module with a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP secondary camera. The selfie camera could be an 8MP sensor. The device is expected to get the power from a 2870mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Qnovo Adaptive Charging.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus (Xperia XA3 Plus) rumored specs

On the other hand, the Xperia 10 Plus is likely to adorn a 6.5-inch FHD+ CinemaWide display with a similar resolution and aspect ratio. Under its hood, this Sony smartphone might use an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC based on 14nm process teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

The imaging aspects of the alleged Xperia 10 Plus include a 12MP + 8MP rear camera module and a 5MP selfie camera. The connectivity aspects and other specs remain the same. The battery capacity is not known for now but it is likely to support similar fast charging techniques as its smaller kin.

Expected price in India

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are rumored to be priced at 349 euros (approx. Rs. 28,000) and 429 euros (approx. Rs. 34,000) respectively. However, there is no confirmation regarding when we can expect these phones to be launched in the country.