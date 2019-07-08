Sony Xperia 20 Renders And Specs Leaks Ahead Of 2019 Launch, Hints at Snapdragon 710 SoC News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

At MWC 2019 scheduled in February, Sony launched two of its flagship devices- Xperia 1 and Xperia 10. Presently, the brand is gearing up to launch its other series of smartphones. That is Xperia 2 and Xperia 20, which are going to launch at an upcoming IFA 2019 in September. Amidst all these, a new leak has surfaced which shows some key details about the Xperia 20 series. As per the leaked render, this device might use Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Leaked Specifications Of Sony Xperia 20

At an upcoming IFA 2019 event, we can expect Sony's two variants: Xperia 20 and Xperia 20 Plus. At this point of time, we only have leaked renders of Xperia 20 series. The upcoming handset is expected to sport a 6-inch LCD display with an aspect ratio of 21:9, and will have massive top and bottom bezels. The leaks also hint that the device will use Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 710 mobile platform.

The Xperia 20's SoC will be coupled with the two storage options- 4GB/6GB and 64GB/128GB. In the optics department, the new device is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup, consisting of the 12-megapixel camera each. There are no details about its front camera specification. In addition, the Xperia 20 series is also expected to be 9.8mm thick, which hints about a massive battery under the hood.

According to the reports claimed by ITHome, the new Xperia 20 device will debut only in Japan. Claimed by the reports, the new Xperia 20 smartphone will support three carrier versions. It will support DoCoMo, Au and Softbank when it goes on sale. The leak also reveals that Sony's Xperia 2 series might debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

The aforementioned features of the dubbed Sony Xperia 20 are based on leaks and rumors. So, we hereby request you all to consider these details as a pinch of salt.

Best Mobiles in India