Sony Xperia 5, A Tall OLED Smartphone Goes Official At IFA 2019 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Sony took the center stage at the IFA 2019 to unveil a new smartphone dubbed Xperia 5. Yes, you read it right. While rumors and leaks were speculating the launch of Xperia 2, it is the Sony Xperia 5, which was unveiled at the IFA show floor in Berlin.

Well, Sony Xperia 5 features a huge 6.1-inch OLED CinemaWide display. The spotlight features of the tall OLED smartphone from Sony include the support for DualShock 4 controller from the PS4 in select titles. Notably, the Xperia 5 has all the premium features as the Xperia 1, except for the 4K display and a few other aspects.

Sony Xperia 5 Specifications

Sony Xperia 5 seems to have a noticeably longer display with a 6.5-inch screen with FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. It is a CinemaWide screen with Gorilla Glass 6 shielding both the front and rear and curving towards the edges. Also, the smartphone is dust and water resistant and has noticeable bezels at the top and bottom while the side bezels are narrower. The screen has a 21:9 tall aspect ratio and DCI-P3 100%.

Under its hood, the Sony smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB expandable storage space. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie and comes in single and dual SIM variants.

For imaging, the Sony Xperia 5 flaunts three cameras at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor with Exmor RS sensor, f/1.6 aperture, predictive capture, and hybrid OIS/EIS, a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and 135-degree field of view, and a third 12MP telephone lens with f/2.4 aperture, 45-degree field of view, 2x optical zoom, hybrid OIS/EIS, and 960fps super slow motion video recording. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, Exmor RS sensor and 84-degree field of view.

The Sony Xperia 5 flaunts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has standard connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port. The Sony smartphone is powered by a 3140mAh battery with support for Xperia Adaptive Charging technology and USB power Delivery fast charging. There is a Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo sound speaker, Creator Mode, Smart Connectivity, and more.

Price And Availability

Sony Xperia 5 has been launched in Gray, Black, Blue, and Red color variants. The smartphone is priced at £699 (approx. Rs. 62,000). It will go on sale in select countries in October. The pre-orders will debut on September 18 in the UK.

