Sony Xperia XZ3 to arrive with Android P

Lately, we have been coming across reports regarding a Sony smartphone dubbed Xperia XZ3. It is speculated to be a flagship smartphone from the company likely to be announced at the IFA 2018 tech expo in Berlin. There are claims that it could be the successor to the Xperia XZ2 Premium, which went official earlier this year.

We have seen several reports regarding the upcoming Sony flagship smartphone. The device was spotted on the GFXBench benchmark database carrying the model number H8416. The smartphone was spotted to arrive with Android P out of the box, which means that it will be announced only after the public release of the OS by Google. The Xperia XZ3 is also believed to arrive with a QHD+ display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Recently, SumahoInfo obtained a screenshot of the GFXBench listing via a comment on XperiaBlog. Though the same might not be completely authentic, the listing carries the model number SM H8614 suggesting that it is none other than the Xperia XZ2 sequel. The device is believed to arrive with a 5.9-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio and a 5-finger gesture support.

Under its hood, the smartphone is said to arrive with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.7GHz, which is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC as it is a flagship device. The other aspects include Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage space.

Going by the previous reports, the Sony flagship smartphone is said to arrive with a dual-camera module at its rear. On the contrary, the GFXBench listing points out at a single 19MP primary camera sensor with 4K video recording, LED flash, autofocus and face detection. At the front, this smartphone is likely to make use of a 13MP selfie camera.

The earlier reports have hinted at the presence of a different set of specifications. There were claims that the device might flaunt a 5.7-inch FHD+ display and a dual-camera setup with a 12MP secondary sensor at the rear with an aperture of f/1.6.

For now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Sony smartphone. We can get to know more details in the coming months.