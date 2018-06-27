Spice F311 launched with Android Go edition, 18:9 display and more

Spice Devices has launched its first every Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone. The new addition to the smartphone portfolio is known as F311. Spice has launched this smartphone under a budget-smartphone category and the phone comes with a price tag of Rs 5599. But it does come with a big screen and some interesting features.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Madaan, Deputy General Manager, Marketing, Spice Devices, said, "Reiterating our promise to pace up the smartphone adoption, we have joined hands with MediaTek and Google for Android Oreo (Go edition), to deliver high-quality devices at the right price point. Our collaboration has unlocked unprecedented avenues for more evolved, efficient, and above everything else, eclectic product offerings which will deliver better performance on even entry-level specifications."

Spice F311 specification

The Spice F311 comes with a 5.34-inch FWVGA+ display with a resolution of 480 x 960 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with 400MHz Mali-T720 GPU, clubbed with a 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which can be expandable up to 32GB with microSD.

On the camera part, the F311 offers a single module camera sensor on the rear with a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera sensor, along with a LED flash, 1.4 μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the phone houses a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, for better selfie and video calling experience. Apart from the rear camera the back panel also houses a fingerprint scanner to unlock the phone with one touch.

On the connectivity part the smartphone offers, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG. The dimensions of the phone are 153 x 73.55x 8.25mm. The Spice F311 is backed by a 2400mAH battery and runs on Android Oreo (Go edition) which comes with pre-installed new Google's Go apps offering better performance, less demand on storage, and efficient data use.

The Spice F311 will be available in three different colors including Rose Gold, Black and Phantom Red and the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 5599.

