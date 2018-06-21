Sunrise Gold Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ to launch in US later this week

Samsung flagship smartphone Galaxy S9 and S9+ hit the market this year. However, design wise we don't see much changes in the phone, but the company has introduced the flagship models in many color variants. Now the company is again launching its flagship devices in a new colorway.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ come in color variants like standard black, grey, and blue along with unique Lilac Purple and gorgeous Burgundy Red. When the company first launched its red color, it has formally announced it Sunrise Gold and now that option is finally on sale.

The Sunrise Gold Galaxy S9 and S9+ don't change much in terms of design. You will still get the same metal and glass build and black bezels around the display front. But this time the frame and back panel has received the new golden color.

This new variant is already on sale in some select regions including Australia, Germany, Spain, UAE, and others, but now the device is making its way to the US as well and is up for sale from June 24.

According to Best Buy announcement, "Starting Sunday, June 24, Sunrise Gold will be available for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ with AT&T, Sprint and Verizon activations. An unlocked version is also available.

And it gets better. For a limited time, customers can also save up to $300 when they purchase a Sunrise Gold phone with select carrier plans. Unlocked customers can get up to 24-month financing with a My Best Buy Credit Card (visit BestBuy.com for more offer details)."

Just to recall, Samsung's latest flagship smartphones- Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have been launched in India at Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900 for the 64GB variant. The 256GB variants of the new smartphones will sell at Rs. 65,900 and Rs. 72,900 respectively.

The new smartphones look almost identical to their predecessors but bring some significant upgrades in camera, audio and connectivity department. Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, while the bigger Galaxy S9+ feature a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display.

Both the smartphones are powered by Exynos 9810 chipset and are IP68 certified. The smartphones will be available in India starting March 16, 2018 in three distinctive colours-Midnight Black, Coral Blue and a new hue, Lilac Purple variant.

Source