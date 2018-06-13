Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ will soon be available in Sunrise Gold color

If you are waiting to buy either the Samsung Galaxy S9 or the Samsung Galaxy S9+ in a shiny new color, then your waiting might come to an end, as according to a leak, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ in India in Sunrise Gold color. Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ in Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red are already available in Australia, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Going by the Samsung strategy, the Gold Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ will be priced identical to that of the standard Galaxy S9/S9+. ANd these models will be available on offline and online stores across the country. As of now, there is no information on the launch date of the Sunrise Gold edition of the S9/S9+. Considering the render leak, the company is expected to launch in either June or July of 2018.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Samsung Galaxy S9+ are the flagship smartphones from the Korean smartphone maker for the year of 2018. These are the first set of smartphones to launch in India with one of a kind premium camera, which can change the aperture physically. Here are the complete specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is fitted with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, while the bigger Galaxy S9+ features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display. Both the smartphones are powered by the Exynos 9810 processor.

The Galaxy S9 features 4GB of RAM, whereas Galaxy S9+ features 6GB of RAM. Presumably, Samsung will launch only the 64GB and 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India.

The Galaxy S9 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and Galaxy S9+ is backed by a 3,500mAh battery unit. The S9 duo runs on Android Oreo with the Samsung's new Grace UX. What's more, the new Galaxy S smartphones come with the support of AR Emojis, improved KNOX and Intelligent Scan security system, and AI-powered Bixby voice assistant.

The Galaxy S9 has a single rear camera of 12MP, whereas the Galaxy S9+ is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising two 12MP sensors. The main highlight of the smartphones is the improved camera department.

These smartphones have a variable aperture that can range from a narrower f/2.4 aperture to a wider f/1.5 aperture based on the lighting conditions. There is an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera, which supports AR Emojis, which is Samsung's version of Animoji. The phone also supports secure Face unlock using Iris Scanner and Facial recognition.

