TCL 20 5G Massive Leak: Alleged Renders And Complete Specs Out

It looks like TCL is working on a new smartphone, which carries the codename T781. Now, the alleged renders and specifications of the TCL 20 5G have been leaked online. From the possible name of this smartphone, it looks like it will be the sequel to the TCL 10 5G, which went official in April. The leaked specs show that the upcoming device could be a lower mid-range smartphone.

Well, the renders and specifications TCL 20 5G have been revealed by the well-known tipster Evan Blass in a post on Voice. Going by the post, it looks like this new smartphone from TCL will arrive sometime early in 2021. As of now, there is no word regarding when we can expect the device to see the light of the day and an official confirmation on its existence is also awaited.

TCL 20 5G Leaked Details

Talking about the leaked renders, it looks like the alleged TCL 20 5G might flaunt a gradient finish at its rear and arrive with thin bezels and a significant chin beneath the display. Also, it has been hinted that there will be a dedicated Google Assistant button as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of specifications, it has been hinted by the tipster that the upcoming smartphone from TCL might flaunt a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is believed that there will be a cutout for the selfie camera sensor at the top center. The TCL 20 5G is said to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 690 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space along with support for additional storage space via a microSD card.

For imaging, word is that the TCL smartphone in question might make use of a triple-camera module at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. The selfie camera is believed to be an 8MP sensor. The other aspects that are hinted about the TCL 20 5G include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 4500mAh battery with no word regarding fast charging support.

