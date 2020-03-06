TCL Rollable Smartphone Brings In Flexible Concept News oi-Sharmishte Datti

TCL is gearing to unveil the first rollable smartphone. While foldable smartphones are gaining popularity, we must admit the couple of flaws the device has, especially with the hinge. TCL is aiming to make a new design for smartphones with a rollable display. Of course, the new rollable display is much different from the foldable phone.

TCL Rollable Smartphone

The TCL rollable smartphone design comes with a different form factor, but the origin comes from the foldable style. It comes with a tri-fold design prototype with the display panels developed by TCL-CSOT, the branch of the company that also develops the smart TV displays.

A report by GSM Arena notes that a flexible AMOLED display extends sideways from underneath the body of the device and retracts inside as desired just by pushing a button. It should be noted that the rollable phone will feature a 10-inch tablet that will collapsible (or rolling) to feature a 6.65-inch smartphone.

TCL notes that the folded (or rolled) display comes with an aspect ratio of 20.8:9 with 3K resolution. The Chinese company has brought in two different hinges for the tri-fold mode called the DragonHinge and the Butterfly Hinge. One of the hinges fold like the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the other hinge folds outwards like the Huawei Mate X, which gives the device the tri-fold feature.

This means that when the device is retracted, it has a 6.75-inch screen. But when it is expanded, it opens to a 7.8-inch display. More importantly, the rollable design by TCL surpasses the hinge and brings in a motorized mechanism. This could be a big win for the TCL design over the hinge issues foldable phones are facing.

The TCL rollable phone is said to come with additional features like split-screen and multitasking enhancements. While all these details have already surfaced, TCL hasn't announced when the new rollable smartphone will be available.

