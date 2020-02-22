Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Order Sold Out Within Minutes In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was recently unveiled in India. The clamshell designed foldable phone is priced for Rs. 1,09,999. Interestingly, the first batch of the foldable phones went out of stock within minutes of Samsung opening the pre-order sale. The official Samsung India website has a sold-out message for the Galaxy Z Flip now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Features

Details like how many Z Flip smartphone units were available for pre-order remains unknown. Leading Samsung retail outlets accepting the Galaxy Z Flip pre-orders have also run out of stock, reports IANS. No doubt, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is one of the fascinating gadgets in town right now.

It was curious to see how Samsung had managed to make the foldable glass display. However, various tests like iFixit and JerryRigEverything have revealed some truths about the foldable phone. It's been exposed that the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a plastic polymer protective layer and isn't completely a glass display.

Some of the other features are certainly better than the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip, for instance, is reportedly better than the Galaxy Fold. The hinge is designed to keep the dust from accumulating.

Some of the other specifications include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Camera specifications include a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. There's a 10MP selfie camera placed in the punch-hole display. Samsung has packed a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Availability

Although there are a couple of drawbacks to the Galaxy Z Flip, it looks like the Indian audience is eager to check out the new foldable phone. The first batch of the smartphone has already sold out and Samsung says the second pre-order will begin on February 28. The phones will be delivered in March. Plus, buyers from the Samsung online store are offered a premium 'white glove' delivery.

Samsung is also offering accidental damage coverage called 1-year Samsung Care+ Protection Offer and brings a 1-time screen damage protection service for the inner screen and external screen at a discounted fee at the time of repair. Samsung has also set up a 24X7 dedicated call-center support (1800-20-7267864) to address consumer's issues.

