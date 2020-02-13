Tecno Camon 15 To Be Unveiled On February 20; Could Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

For quite some time, Tecno is hitting the tech headlines as it is prepping to launch a new smartphone in the Camon lineup in India. Of late, we have been coming across speculations that this smartphone will be launched in India later this month. Now, the launch date of the upcoming Tecno smartphone has been confirmed via an invite.

Tecno Camon 15 Launch Date

Well, the company has started sending media invites for a launch event slated for February 20. While it remains to be seen what the company will announce at the event, recent speculations make us believe that it could be the Tecno Camon 15.

The invite is accompanied by a teaser reading "Night is Not Dark". And, the company has added the caption, "Get ready to experience a New Night with Camon". This hints that the upcoming Camon smartphone could be a camera-centric one with a dedicated night mode.

Tecno Camon 15: What To Expect

As of now, there are not many details about the Tecno Camon 15. However, previous reports regarding the device make us believe that it could arrive with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. And, the sub-brand of Transsion Holdings has been teasing this device on social media for quite sometime confirming that there will be a punch-hole display design. Notably, the punch-hole cutout appears to be positioned at the top left corner.

Our Take On Tecno Camon 15

The rumors and speculations surrounding the upcoming Tecno smartphone have not spared the pricing of the device. The Tecno Camon 15 is believed to be priced under Rs. 10,000. If this turns out to be true, then the Tecno's offering will be yet another budget smartphone to feature a punch-hole display following the footsteps of Infinix.

And, the Camon 15 priced under Rs. 10,000 will be a tough challenger to the Redmi Note 8, Realme 5i, and other offerings that are bestsellers in the category. We can get to know further details once the device goes official next week.

Best Mobiles in India