Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17 Pro First Sale On July 26 During Amazon Prime Day; Offers To Check Out

Tecno announced both the Tecno Camon 17 and then Camon 17 Pro last week. Both devices are now all set to go for sale in the country. The sale has been set for July 26 during Amazon Prime Day. The Pro model has a 48MP selfie camera sensor which is one of the plus points for the handset in this price range. Further, both models share some similar features like a 90Hz display, storage expansion of up to 256GB, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17 Pro Price In India

Both the Tecno Camon 17 and the Tecno Camon 17 Pro will be available for purchase in a single storage model. The standard model will cost Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the Pro model will be available at Rs. 16,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro comes in a single Arctic Down color option, while the standard model can be purchased in three colors - Frost Silver, Spruce Green, and Magnet Black. Launch offers for both models include a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit card transactions. Additionally, buyers will also get the free Buds 1 with the Pro model.

Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17 Pro Features

Both the Tecno Camon 17 and the Pro model have the same 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The standard variant runs the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, while the Pro model ships with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Both phones support a microSD slot for an additional storage expansion of up to 256GB.

They have a quad-camera setup at the rear panel; however, the Pro model has an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Upfront, the Camon 17 sports a 16MP selfie camera, while the Pro model offers a 48MP lens. Moreover, the Tecno Camon 17 comes with 18W fast charging support, while the Pro model supports 33W charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and GPS for connectivity.

Tecno Camon 17 Vs Camon 17 Pro: Which One Should You Buy

Both phones come with affordable price tags. Also, they have the same display, battery, and connectivity features. However, if you are a selfie-lover then can go for the Pro model which features a 48MP sensor. Both devices skip 5G connectivity which can now be a drawback for them.

