Tecno Camon iClick 2 with 24MP AI selfie camera launched for Rs. 13,499

Tecno Mobile, a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings has unveiled a new mid-tier smartphone called Camon iClick 2. The launch of this smartphones comes just a week after the launch of three smartphones - Camon iAir 2+, Camon i2X and Camon i2. Similar to these phones, this one also comes with a notch display.

Earlier in September, we had reported that Tecno is in plans to launch 4 smartphones with a notch display and dual cameras at the rear. It was said that all these smartphones will be priced under Rs. 15,000. Adhering to the same, the latest smartphone from the company has been launched for Rs. 13,499.

Tecno Camon iClick 2 specifications

The new Tecno smartphone, which is the sequel to the Camon iClick bestows a 6.2-inch HD+ FullView display withh a notch at its top to house the selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors. The device has a glossy glass rear cover giving a premium look. At its heart, there is a 64-bit 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The internal memory capacity can be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card. We should mention that this smartphone comes with a dedicated microSD card slot and dedicated dual-SIM slots.

At the rear, this new smartphone in the mid-range market segment has dual cameras with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. There is f/1.8 aperture and AI-based Auto Scene Detection. It is touted to be enhanced to offer a better overall experience by automatically detecting the lighting condition, brightness and other aspects. Also, it is claimed that the device uses deep learning algorithm based on 1,00,000 Indian profile pictures. There are Super Pixel and AI Bokeh modes too.

Up front, there is a 24MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a dedicated flash at the front to help click good-looking selfies even in low light. There is AI beauty to scan up to 298 facial points in order to click natural looking selfies and AI Bokeh mode too. Running Android Oreo, this device gets the power from a 3750mAhh battery.

Launch offers

Tecno Camon iClick 2 has been launched in three colors such as Aqua blue, Midnight black and gradient Hawaii Blue. The company offers one-time screen replacement within one year and 100 days of free replacement. Like the other new Tecno smartphones, this one will also get 50GB Jio 4G data and up to Rs. 2,250 worth additional benefits.