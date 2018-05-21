Exclusive: Tecno to launch a new smartphone with AI selfie camera this month

Tecno Mobile backed by Transsion Holdings is all set to unveil a new smartphone. It is claimed to be the second high-end camera-centric smartphone to be announced by the company during the IPL season. Back in April, the company launched the Camon i Sky smartphone at Rs. 7,499. Tecno has partnered with telecom operator Vodafone to provide cashback offers. Also, it is the official smartphone partner for Kings XI Punjab this IPL season.

Gizbot has got to know that the upcoming smartphone will be a camera-centric device. The camera will have AI capabilities. The AI-enabled camera will automatically detect the lighting conditions and capture facial features in real-time.

Besides the camera capabilities, the Tecno Camon smartphone is said to feature a Full View display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a premium design. It will also arrive with a fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature. The new smartphone could be launched by the end of this month in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price point.

Vodafone offers a cashback of Rs. 2,200 and free Vodafone Play subscription for three months on the purchase of a Tecno Camon smartphone. Moreover, the company's offerings come with 100 days of replacement warranty, 1-month extended warranty and 1-time free screen replacement. The company is also focusing on offering an extensive service network with 900+ multi-brand touch points across the country.

As of now, there are three smartphones in the Tecno Camon lineup. The portfolio comprises of Camon i, Camon i Sky and Camon i Air. All these are budget smartphones with camera-centric capabilities. The Camon i is priced at Rs. 8,999 and the Camon i Air is priced at Rs. 7,999. The latest one - the Camon i Sky is priced at Rs. 7,499.

The specifications of the upcoming Tecno smartphone are yet to be officially announced. We believe that it will be a mid-range smartphone as it is said to be priced under Rs. 15,000. We hope to see some interesting camera capabilities as it will have AI-enabled features.