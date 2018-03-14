Vodafone partners with Tecno to offer cashback offers worth Rs 2,200

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has joined hand with smartphone brand Tecno in which the former is offering cashback offers worth Rs 2,200 on the purchase its Camon i series of 4G handsets.

"The customers will also get the free subscription to Vodafone Play for 3 months to enjoy unlimited access to video content. The offer is valid from March 14 to June 30," Tecno said.

To avail this new offer, customer needs to purchase smartphones between March 14 to June 30, 2018.

"Existing and new prepaid customers of Vodafone can avail this special offer by simply recharging with Rs 150 per month for 18 months to earn a cashback of Rs 900. With the additional recharge of Rs 150 for the next 18 months, customers will receive a cashback of Rs. 1,300, thus enjoying a total cash back of Rs 2,200," the statement added.

The cashback will be credited to their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets.

The offer is also applicable to Tecno's 'i-series' handsets priced in the range of Rs. 6,990 to Rs. 14,990.

Meanwhile, Domestic handset maker Intex Technologies has partnered with Reliance Jio for its 'Jio Football offer' which will give you Rs 2,200 instant cashback on buying Intex's chosen 4G smartphone models.

The Rs 2,200 cashback will be applicable to both existing and new Jio customers and the Intex phone buyer needs to do a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 before 31st March 2018. Jio will be providing the eligible Intex device users with 44 cashback vouchers worth Rs.50 each which can be thus redeemed on subsequent recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs.299 via MyJio app only.

Mid and High-End models of Intex 4G smartphones will be eligible for the offer.