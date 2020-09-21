Just In
Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM + 64GB Storage Model Launched In India
Tecno launched the affordable Spark 6 Air in a single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant back in July. Soon, the handset received a 3GB RAM variant. Now, the company is releasing a 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Customers can pre-order the handset on Amazon.in. Amazon's dedicated page also asks users to estimate the exact price of the new storage model among the four price options. There is a 'Notify Me' option to know when the phone goes live.
The handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage retails for Rs. 8,499. The smartphone comes in Comet Black and Ocean Blue color options.
Should You Buy?
In terms of specifications, you get a 7-inch HD+ Dot-Notch display, with a waterdrop notch style. The display offers a resolution of 720 × 1640 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone gets its power from the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset clubbed with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card.
For photography, there is a triple rear-camera setup which is placed at the top left corner of the backside. The camera module includes a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture 2MP depth sensor and lastly an AI lens. Upfront, you get an 8MP selfie shooter for selfies and video calls.
The Tecno Spark 6 Air boasts with a massive 6,000 mAh battery and it has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Other aspects of the handset include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Considering the price, the highlight of the handset is a huge battery, triple rear camera at an affordable price.
